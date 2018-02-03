New Music: Tisha Campbell Martin ft. Rich the Kid – Don’t Wanna Be Alone

Actress/singer Tisha Campbell-Martin follows up the rumored reboot of the his series Martin with the release of her new single “Don’t Wanna Be Alone” featuring Rich The Kid. She had this to say about the record:

“As an artist, you want to affect people and I always talk about how important it is to remember that it ain’t about us! (the artist) We’re supposed to serve others and it’s an honor. On the real — That’s what keeps me going and keeps me humble. With the Simone Biles Story; Courage to Soar coming out, the single dropping and the recent re-connection with my old cast members, I have to say… it’s been an honor to be able to serve ya’ll and express myself in different ways.”

Stream “Don’t Wanna Be Alone” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.