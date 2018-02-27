New Music: Smoke DZA ft. Joey Badass – The Mood

Smoke DZA currently record his new album Not For Sale, which will hit stores on April 20th . He drops off a new song titled “The Mood” featuring Joey Badass. Produced by 183rd. Also check out Not For Sale’s official tracklist below.

01. Smoke DZA – The Legacy (Produced by BobGnarly)

02. Smoke DZA – The Mood (Feat. Joey Badass) (Produced by 183rd)

03. Smoke DZA – The Come Up (Feat. D.R.A.M.) (Produced by DJ Steel)

04. Smoke DZA – The High (Feat. Velous) (Produced by DJ Relly Rell)

05. Smoke DZA – The Hustle (Feat. Bodega Bamz & LevyGrey) (Produced by LevyGrey)

06. Smoke DZA – The Love (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign) (Produced by DJ Relly Rell)

07. Smoke DZA – The Lifestyle (Produced by Cardo)

08. Smoke DZA – The Antidote (Produced by LevyGrey)

09. Smoke DZA – The Game (Produced by LevyGrey)

10. Smoke DZA – The Glow (Produced by LevyGrey)

11. Smoke DZA – The Soul (Feat. Vado) (Produced by BobGnarly)

12. Smoke DZA – The Hookup (Feat. Cozz & Dom Kennedy) (Produced by Girl Talk)