Harlem’s Skizzy Mars returns with a new single titled “American Dream”.

“‘American Dream’ is a song I always wanted to make but never did for some reason. One day I went to the studio and decided I was going to tell some of my story and talk my shit for once. Ended up being one of my favorite songs ever.”

You can download “American Dream” now on iTunes/Google Play. You can catch Skizzy on the road on his upcoming Are You Ok? tour starting April 7th.