New Music: Raury – Odyssey

Raury recently decided to leave Columbia Records and go independent with his latest release titled “Odyssey”.

He had this to say about the move:

“Here is a song breaking down exactly how I feel in this stage of my life as a light worker in such a dark industry. I don’t know how all my idols got turned into something else but I can’t give in and play “the game” I would much rather rip myself from this labyrinth of ego, manipulation and greed. Trust my fans and know that for the music I give them I can survive. I just want to jam with my friends in the woods, be liberated of the matrix, and leave the keys behind.

Until then i promise you I never quit music, it just Takes one hell of a plan to move ice across the desert. I will protect my vision, I will deliver these messages, I will not be stopped.

On a less mature tip fuck this game fuck all you people shrivieling up the true power of artistry for the sheer sake of profit. Fuck you parasitic ass shapeshifting vampires that manipulated teenage Raury, those that served themselves at my dinner table with no consideration for me looking to misguide me for your own profit. You have no heart, and can never tell me who i am, or who i should be… I know who i am and i am all heart, i am a Freezeflaming meteor of truth rawness and passion, I am the embodiment of free will, I AM THE ARTIST I DO NOT CARE ABOUT YOUR WALLS IN WHATEVER WAY SHAPE OR FORM THEY MAY COME. I WILL FIND A WAY OUT!!!

Will be playing in the woods, selling t’s giving music for free and leading a career that actually helps people. No longer with LVRN no longer with Columbia. I now embark on a Journey aligned with my artistic purpose.

Come to the woods.”