Up & coming Brooklyn spitta OYABUN links up with Nessly for his new single “GETWHATSHEWANT”.

He this to say about record:

“Bijan sent this beat over to me while I was out in Toronto and I was like damn this is fire as fuck, I did the entire song in an hour or two in the hotel room. I was in my bag that night, I even spoke Spanish on the song, ya boy was feeling himself.”

Produced by Bijan Amir. Download it now on iTunes/Google Play.