MusicNew Music New Music: Maino – F Boyz By Cyclone - February 9, 2018 0 4 Maino delivers his new single "F Boyz". Produced by GQ Beats. You can download it now on iTunes/Google Play. Party & Pain is available now on iTunes/Google Play.