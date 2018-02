KXNG Crooked, Tech N9ne, Chino XL, Rittz, and Statik Selektah link up for a new record titled “Terminally Ill”. Off of the upcoming Forever M.C.‘s compilation project, which will also feature Talib Kweli, Royce 5’9″, The Game, Hopsin, DMX, Snoop Dogg, and more. You can pre-order the compilation album now on iTunes.