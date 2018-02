Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Kosine of Da Internz calls on JoJo for a new record titled “Your World”. Here’s what she had to say about the track:

“I was trying to wait til Valentines day to drop this @iamjojo record, but you guys need to know this song inside and out by V-Day!!!! WHO’S READY FOR NEW JOJO,” explains Kosine. “With no further ado, you guys over deserve this.”