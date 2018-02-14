MusicNew Music New Music: Khalid & Normani – Love Lies By Cyclone - February 14, 2018 0 4 The Love, Simon soundtrack is scheduled to hit stores on March 16th. For the new single, Grammy-nominated new artist Khalid links up with Fifth Harmony‘s Normani Kordei to create “Love Lies”. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0