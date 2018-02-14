New Music: Khalid & Normani – Love Lies

The Love, Simon soundtrack is scheduled to hit stores on March 16th. For the new single, Grammy-nominated new artist Khalid links up with Fifth Harmony‘s Normani Kordei to create “Love Lies”.

