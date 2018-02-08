Music Video: Kendrick Lamar x SZA – All The Stars

TDE‘s Kendrick Lamar and SZA shined brightly in 2017. Both are nominated for GRAMMYs for their respective albums DAMN. and CTRL. They link up for a new collab titled “All The Stars”, which will be featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Black Panther movie. Kendrick had this to say about working on the music for Black Panther:

“Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director. The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel’s vision.”

You can pre-order Black Panther: The Album now on iTunes and pick it up on February 9th. Black Panther: The Movie hits theaters February 16th.

***Updated with the official video.***



