MusicNew Music New Music: Jericho Jackson – Self Made By Cyclone - February 10, 2018 0 8 Elzhi and Khrysis aka Jericho Jackson will be releasing their joint project on February 23rd. Here is the new single titled "Self Made". You can pre-order Elzhi & Khrysis Are Jericho Jackson now on iTunes/Google Play.