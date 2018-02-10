New Music: Jericho Jackson – Self Made

Elzhi and Khrysis aka Jericho Jackson will be releasing their joint project on February 23rd. Here is the new single titled “Self Made”. You can pre-order Elzhi & Khrysis Are Jericho Jackson now on iTunes/Google Play.

