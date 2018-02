IDK drops off a new Razjah-produced track titled “No Wave” featuring Denzel Curry. He had this to say about the collab:

“We just vibed together crazy! It was random, but I felt like he fit the beat. We have like four or five more songs in the cut. Stay tuned! This song is just some random shit. I have no expectations for it. All I did was have fun. But I do have a project dropping soon.”