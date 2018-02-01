MusicNew Music New Music: G Perico – Really Livin / So Into You By Cyclone - February 1, 2018 0 8 G Perico delivers 2 more new freestyles titled “Really Livin” and he also hops on Tamia 90’s hit “So Into You”. His project 2 Tha Left is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0