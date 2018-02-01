New Music: G Perico – Really Livin / So Into You

By Cyclone -
0
8

G Perico Really Livin So Into You

G Perico delivers 2 more new freestyles titled “Really Livin” and he also hops on Tamia 90’s hit “So Into You”. His project 2 Tha Left is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR