New Music: Chuck Strangers ft. Joey Bada$$ – Style Wars

Chuck Strangers and Joey Bada$$ links up once again. This time for a new record titled “Style Wars”. You can pre-order Chuck Strangers’ new album Consumers Park now on iTunes/Google Play and download it on March 16th.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>