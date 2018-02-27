New Music: Casino ft. 21 Savage – Deal

Freebandz’ Casino teams up with 21 Savage for anew collab titled “Deal,”. Off of his upcoming project Disrespectful.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>