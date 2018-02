Detroit singer Bazzi follows his buzzing single “Mine” and delivers a new record titled “Gone”. He had this to say about his upcoming project:

“I’m putting a project out at the end of March. A 10-song project of some of my favorite music I’ve came across in the last few years of my life. A collection of myself and a collection of honest stories and feelings that I’ve experienced.”

Listen to “Gone” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.