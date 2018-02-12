New Music: ANoyd – Just A Fan

Connecticut spitta ANoyd will be releasing his new project Blame It On Jay Z on February 23rd. Here is the latest release from the project titled “Just A Fan”. Produced by 2wo4our.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>