MusicNew Music New Music: ANoyd – Just A Fan By Cyclone - February 12, 2018 0 7 Connecticut spitta ANoyd will be releasing his new project Blame It On Jay Z on February 23rd. Here is the latest release from the project titled "Just A Fan". Produced by 2wo4our.