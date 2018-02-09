New Music: A-Trak x Falcons x Young Thug ft. 24hrs – Ride For Me

By Cyclone -
A Trak x Falcons x Young Thug ft. 24hrs Ride For Me

A-Trak, Falcons & Young Thug link up with 24hrs for a new record titled “Ride For Me“.

“This is raw hip hop, straight up. I’ve recorded a lot of music with Thug. Ever since 2013. Sitting on a lot. This one… he pushes the limits of what someone can do with their voice.”

You can download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

