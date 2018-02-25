NBA YoungBoy Arrested In Florida On Kidnapping Warrant

NBA YoungBoy was passing through Tallahassee, Florida last night when his tour bus was pulled over by local police. After searching the vehicle, officers placed him under arrest over warrants from Georgia for various charges, which included assault, weapon violations, and kidnapping. He is being held without bail until his hearing on Monday morning.

His upcoming project Until Death Call My Name has been pushed back from March 2nd to April 27th.

I’ll keep you posted on any further developments.