Music Video: Yung Mal & Lil Quill – Phonebook

By Cyclone -
0
7

Yung Mal Lil Quill – Phonebook

1017 Eskimo Record‘s Yung Mal and Lil Quill deliver another new video from their project Kids Of The 6. This one is for the track Phonebook”. Directed by TeeDray. You can download Kids Of The 6 now on iTunes/Google Play.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY