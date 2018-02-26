VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Yung Mal & Lil Quill – Phonebook By Cyclone - February 26, 2018 0 7 1017 Eskimo Record‘s Yung Mal and Lil Quill deliver another new video from their project Kids Of The 6. This one is for the track “Phonebook”. Directed by TeeDray. You can download Kids Of The 6 now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0