Music Video: Snoop Dogg ft. B Slade – Words Are Few

By Cyclone -
0
13

Snoop Dogg ft. B Slade Words Are Few

Snoop Dogg will be releasing a gospel album titled Bible Of Love on March 16th. He premieres the official video for the recordWords Are Few” featuring B. Slade. You can pre-order Bible Of Love now on iTunes.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR