Music Video: Snoop Dogg ft. B Slade – Words Are Few

Snoop Dogg will be releasing a gospel album titled Bible Of Love on March 16th. He premieres the official video for the record “Words Are Few” featuring B. Slade. You can pre-order Bible Of Love now on iTunes.

