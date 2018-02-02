VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Snoop Dogg ft. B Slade – Words Are Few By Cyclone - February 2, 2018 0 13 Snoop Dogg will be releasing a gospel album titled Bible Of Love on March 16th. He premieres the official video for the record “Words Are Few” featuring B. Slade. You can pre-order Bible Of Love now on iTunes. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0