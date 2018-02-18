Music Video: Leeky Bandz – Check Up (ft. PnB Rock) / God’s Plan (Remix)

By Cyclone -
0
6

Leeky Bandz Check Up ft. PnB Rock Gods Plan Remix

Leeky Bandz links up with PnB Rock for the official video for their collab titled “Check Up”. Directed by Whipalo. He also dropped the visuals for his “God’s Plan (Remix)“.

