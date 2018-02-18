VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Leeky Bandz – Check Up (ft. PnB Rock) / God’s Plan (Remix) By Cyclone - February 18, 2018 0 6 Leeky Bandz links up with PnB Rock for the official video for their collab titled “Check Up”. Directed by Whipalo. He also dropped the visuals for his “God’s Plan (Remix)“. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0