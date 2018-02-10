Music Video: J.I.D – EdEddnEddy

Dreamville‘s J.I.D returns with the official video for his single “EdEddnEddy”. Inspired by the popular Cartoon Network series. He had this to say about the visual.

“We wanted to do something special for this release because this show meant a lot to me growing up,” J.I.D says. “We recreated this cartoon and made it for my people, in the month of February, on some history type shit and partnered with a major TV network for release, but legal shit took over the vision of the art. All type of lawyers had to clear shit which would have took forever so fuck it, we can create this moment without em for now.”

Directed by Fred Lozano.