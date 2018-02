Dee-1 continues to push his debut album Slingshot David. He decides to premiere the official video for his collab with Sevyn Streeter titled “Love Always Wins”. He had this to say about the connection:

“Working on this song with Sevyn felt magical. We both put our hearts into it and we know how much the world needs to hear this message. With all the fighting, discrimination, shooting and hating going on, it’s important to know that love is more powerful than anything.”