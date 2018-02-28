Music Video: 550 ft. Papertrail Lonnie – Raiders

550 ft. Papertrail Lonnie – Raiders

550 premieres the official video for his Papertrail Lonnie-featured record titled “Raiders”. Directed by Class Clown Films. You can download Hoodlum now on iTunes/Google Play.

