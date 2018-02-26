Mixtape: Supreme Ace – Trill Influence 2

Denver’s Supreme Ace delivers his new mixtape Trill Influence 2. Featuring 11 new songs and guest appearances by OG Maco, Mir Fontane, Michael Christmas, Rob4Real, Trev Rich, Wave Chapelle, Ye Ali, Ted Park, 2MinuitesInLA, Jace, Trayce Chapman, Mikey100k, JAG, and KingRyTheFirst. He had this to say about the project:

“After the success of the first installment, I decided I would do two more. Like a trilogy with part two being completely different than the first. Each project is like a milestone. One step closer meaning one step deeper into my lifestyle, and what goes through my mind. This project is deeper than the first. This project shows the growth and how far I’ve come.”

You can stream Trill Influence 2 in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.