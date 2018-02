Panorama just announced this year’s star-studded lineup. The festival will take place at Randall’s Island Park in New York City from July 27th – 29th and will headlined by The Weeknd, Janet Jackson & The Killers. And will also featuring performances by Gucci Mane, SZA, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Daniel Caesar, Supa BWE, Jhené Aiko, PVRIS, and more. You can see the full list of act below and purchase tickets now here.