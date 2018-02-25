New Music: Little Dragon – Sway Daisy

Little Dragon returns from a brief hiatus with their new single “Sway Daisy”. Artwork by Yusuke Nagano. You can download “Sway Daisy” now on iTunes/Google Play.
maybe I’ll know someday someday long as I see fire in the night sky shining on me shining on all of us no matter where your looking up 🌌 #swaydaisy
