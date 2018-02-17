Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz & 6LACK Set To Headline The 2018 Roots Picnic



The 11th annual Roots Picnic is scheduled to take place at Festival Pier in Philadelphia on June 2nd. The event will be hosted by Dave Chappelle and will feature performances by Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz, 6LACK, Fabolous, Jadakiss, GoldLink, Rich The Kid, Jay Critch, dvsn, Brandy, The Diplomats, Rapsody, Dirty Projectors, BADBADNOTGOOD, DJ Kid Capri, DJ Drama, Grits & Biscuits, Jo Jo Abot, Sun Ra Arkestra, Tierra Whack, and Bri Steves. As an added bonus this year the event will also feature a podcast stage including Nore & DJ EFN‘s Drink Champs and plans to host Madden 18 and NBA 2K18 tournaments.

You can check out the full list of performers below and purchase tickets and VIP passes for the Roots Picnic 2018 now at RootsPicnic.com.