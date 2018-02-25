New Music: Joyner Lucas & Chris Brown – Stranger Things

Joyner Lucas and Chris Brown will be releasing a joint project soon titled Angels & Demons. Here is the first single titled “Stranger Things”. You can download “Stranger Things” now on  iTunes/Google Play.

