Music Video: Jean Grae & Quelle Chris – Gold Purple Orange

Jean Grae and Quelle Chris will be dropping their joint album Everything’s Fine on March 30th. They decide to premiere the quirky new video for the single “Gold Purple Orange,”. Directed by Jean Grae. She had this to say about the visual.

“I shot it in our living room, and now we own entirely too many 1980s backdrops for photo shoots. t’s not being afraid to be yourself, for a long period of time. Even if that seems uncomfortable.”

Featuring cameos by Eric Andre, Anna Wise, Hannibal Buress, Denmark Vessey, and more. You can pre-order Everything’s Fine now on iTunes/Google Play.