J. Cole, Travis Scott and Solange have just been announced as a headliners for Dublin, Ireland’s upcoming Longitude Festival. The festival takes place July 13-15th and will also feature performances by Migos, Post Malone, Diplo, Tyler, The Creator, Anderson .Paak, Sampha, Khalid, Cardi B, J Hus, Joey Badass, The Internet, Lil Pump, blackbear, 6lack, Belly, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Princess Nokia, Bas, and more.

Tickets for the Longitude Festival will go on sake February 16th.