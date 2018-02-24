EP Stream: EarthGang – Royalty

Dreamville‘s EarthGang gives fans their latest EP titled Royalty. Featuring eight new songs and guest appearances by Ari Lennox and Mereba. You can stream the full project below and download now on iTunes/Google Play.

