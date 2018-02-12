EP Stream: Dro Fe – Big Narco

Dro Fe delivers his new EP titled Big Narco. Featuring eight new songs and guest appearances by Landstrip Chip, Rx Peso, Dice Soho, Valee, ManMan Savage, Dolla Bill Gates, and Gleesh. You can download Big Narco EP now on iTunes/Google Play.

