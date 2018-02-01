Black Panther: The Album Artwork & Tracklist Revealed

Black Panther will hit theaters on February 16th. The Kendrick Lamar & Top Dog-executive produced soundtrack will hit stores on February 9th. K. Dot took to his Twitter account to reveal the soundtrack’s official artwork and tracklist. Featuring new music by SZA, Travis Scott, ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, Swae Lee, Khalid, Vince Staples, Saudi, Jorja Smith, Yugen Blakrok, SOB x RBE, Ab-Soul, Anderson .Paak, James Blake, Jay Rock, Future, Zacari, Babes Wodumo, Mozzy, Sjava, Reason, The Weeknd, and Kendrick himself. Check out the full tracklist for Black Panther: The Album below and pre-order it now on iTunes.

Black Panther The Album 2/9 pic.twitter.com/MqhsEcj6iF — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) January 31, 2018