Big Sean just announced his upcoming tour Unfriendly Reminder. He will bring along Playboi Carti, Shy Glizzy, and GASHI for a 31 city tour that will kick off April 12th in Orlando and running through June 3rd in Toronto. Fans can vote for their favorite Big Sean songs and help curate the tour’s set list on his official website beginning February 8th. You can purchase tickets now here.