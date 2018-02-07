Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast Episode 148 “Timber and a Lake”

In this episode:

This week Joe, Rory and Mal discuss Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance and determine if his run is over as a top-tier pop artist. They also discuss the beef between Justin and Prince and if it was suitable for Justin to give Prince a tribute (6:56). Dave Chappelle isn’t funny? According to Faizon Love, Dave isn’t as funny as we give him credit for. Also, Gary Owen calls out Monique for her recent antics and the guys weigh in on all the drama between the Comedians (40:57). And Troy Ave’s latest song opens the conversation about the ethics of “snitching” (1:43:48).

Sleeper picks of the week:

Joe:

7am “Chances” | www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKIsmMTztlg&feature=share

Rory:

Arin Ray (ft. DRAM) “Communication” | www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qb-DW5Q93yw&feature=share

Mal:

Chris Classic “Coolest Monkey In the Jungle” | Chrisclassic – Coolest-monkey-in-the-jungle