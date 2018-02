15-year-old resent ASAP Mob signee, Smooky Margielaa just announced the he will be hitting the road on his new Margielaa Madness tour. The tour kicked off February 10th in Santa Ana, California and run through Boston on April 27th. You check the rest of the tour dates as follows. Also check out his recent Hot 97 where he chops it up about his rapid success, being so young in the hip hop industry, signing to ASAP Mob, and more.