New Music: Apathy ft. Celph Titled & M.O.P. – Stomp Rappers

Who’s comin out?!? SOUND OFF! WESTERN USA: Apathy + Celph Titled THE WIDOW'S SON TOUR – MARCH 2018 Purchase tickets NOW by clicking link in my bio V.I.P. upgrades at – http://bit.do/demigodz March 02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister March 03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Beauty Bar March 07 – Long Beach, CA @ Dipiazza's March 08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Globos March 09 – San Jose, CA @ Back Bar March 15 – Bend, OR @ Astro Lounge March 16 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater March 18 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile March 21 – Missoula, MT @ Monks Bar March 22 – Bozeman, MT @ Zebra Lounge March 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall March 24 – Denver, CO @ The Roxy March 25 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep March 27 – Greeley, CO @ Moxi Theater March 28 – Flagstaff, AZ @ The Green Room March 29 – Phoenix/Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

