New Music: Apathy ft. Celph Titled & M.O.P. – Stomp Rappers

Apathy‘s new album The Widow’s Son is set to drop on March 2nd. He gives fans the latest single titled “Stomp Rappers” featuring M.O.P. and Celph Titled. Produced by Apathy with scratches by Chumzilla. Also catch AP on tour with Celph Titled. You can check out the full list of dates below.
Who’s comin out?!? SOUND OFF! WESTERN USA: Apathy + Celph Titled THE WIDOW'S SON TOUR – MARCH 2018 Purchase tickets NOW by clicking link in my bio V.I.P. upgrades at – http://bit.do/demigodz March 02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister March 03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Beauty Bar March 07 – Long Beach, CA @ Dipiazza's March 08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Globos March 09 – San Jose, CA @ Back Bar March 15 – Bend, OR @ Astro Lounge March 16 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater March 18 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile March 21 – Missoula, MT @ Monks Bar March 22 – Bozeman, MT @ Zebra Lounge March 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall March 24 – Denver, CO @ The Roxy March 25 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep March 27 – Greeley, CO @ Moxi Theater March 28 – Flagstaff, AZ @ The Green Room March 29 – Phoenix/Mesa, AZ @ Club Red
The Widow’s Son Tracklist
“The Spellbook” (prod. Apathy)
“CHAOS” (prod. Stu Bangas)
“Never Fall Off” f. AG & DJ Mekalek (prod. Apathy)
“The Widow’s Son” f. Ryu (prod. Chumzilla) *
“The Order” (prod. DJ Premier)
“Alien Weaponry” (prod. Nottz)
“Hypnosis” f. Brevi (prod. Messiah Musik)
“I Keep On” f. Pharoahe Monch (prod. Pete Rock)
“A View of Hell (Hell Of A View)” f. DJ Eloheem (prod. Buckwild)
“Fist of the North Star” f. Diabolic & DJ Eloheem (prod. Stu Bangas)
“STOMP RAPPERS” f. Celph Titled, M.O.P. & Chumzilla (prod. Apathy)
“Legend Of The 3rd Degree” f. Tone Spliff (prod. Stu Bangas)
“Rise and Shine” f. Locksmith & DJ Mekalek (prod. Apathy)
“Obi Wan” (prod. Smoke The World)