Album Stream: Justin Timberlake – Man of the Woods

Right on schedule, Justin Timberlake delivers his new album Man Of The Wood. Featuring guest appearances by Pharrell, Timbaland, Alicia Keys, Chris Stapleton, and more. He also sat down with Beats 1 Radio host Zane Lowe to chop it up about his family life drew him to writing music for Man Of the Woods, being inspired by his son Silas, wife Jessica Biel contributing to the LP, upcoming supportive tour, listening to Travis Scott, and more.

