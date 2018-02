German DJ/producer Felix Jaehn delivers his highly anticipated new album I. Featuring guest appearances by Gucci Mane, Marc E. Bassy, Sondr, Jasmine Thompson, Mike Williams, Hearts & Colors, Clara Mae, Adam Trigger, Tim Schou, Lxandra, Troi Irons, Rachel Salvit, Andrew Jackson, Patrik Jean, ALMA, Polina, Lost Frequencies, and more. You can listen to I in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.