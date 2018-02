Doughbeezy delivers his new album King Beezy. Featuring 13 new records and guest appearances Killa Kyleon, BeatKing, Doeman, GT Garza, Kdogg, BuddieRoe, Delorean, Q. Guyton, Allie, and KenTheMan.

Listen to Doughbeezy’s King Beezy LP below or download a copy on iTunes now. I’ve also included a video for “Lately.”