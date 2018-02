Daz Dillinger delivers his 17th studio album titled Dazamataz. Featuring 30 songs and guest appearances by Snoop Dogg, B-Legit, Big Gipp, Kurupt, Freddie Gibbs, Ray J, AD, Tonya Dyson, October London, Kokane, Latoiya Williams, Suga Free, Lil C Style, Rah Lah, M-1, Tray Dee, G-Perico, and more. Listen to Dazamataz in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.