VideosLive Performances Video: Joey Badass Covers Prince's "When Doves Cry" By Cyclone - January 21, 2018 Joey Badass hits the stage for Triple J's Like A Version segment to perform his rendition of Prince's "When Doves Cry". He also performed a track from his All-Amerikkkan Badass album titled "Temptation".