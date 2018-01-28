Video: Jay Z Calls Trump A “Super Bug” of Racism

Jay Z Calls Trump A Super Bug of Racism

Jay Z sat down with Van Jones on CNN for a quick interview.. During the interview he spoke about his marriage with Beyoncé, being a father, the future, President Donald Trump and refers to him as a “Superbug” of racism, and more.

Trump responded to Jay Z claiming his policies where the of the record low unemployment rates. 😒😒😒

Over the weekend, Jay Z also just hosted his annual Roc Nation pre-GRAMMYs brunch, which attendees included Remy Ma, Reginae Carter, Iggy Azalea, 9th Wonder, Rapsody, Rotimi, Nick Jonas, Jaden Smith, Yo Gotti, Pusha T, DJ Khaled, Jim Jones, and more.

