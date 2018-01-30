Video: Drake Roasts DJ Akademiks on IG Live; Ak Responds on His IG Live, Joe Budden Calls In

Drake‘s “Diplomatic Immunity” threw a couple of shots at the original hosts Complex‘s once super popular debate show Everyday Struggle, DJ Akademiks & Joe Budden, of . While at his mother’s 70th birthday party, Drake decided to go live via his Instagram account to let fans view some of the festivities. During his session, DJ Akademiks checks in and is spotted by Drake and he proceeds to “playfully” roast and ban Ak from his live telling him, “Bounce from my live, dawg.”

After the incident Ak took to his own IG live to respond to the situation. During his session Joe Budden checked in and sent Ak a request to call in.

This might not be “on sight beef” but it’s entertaining none the less and Joe might actually decide to pick up the mic back up and respond if things get out of line. So there’s that. Of course Akademik‘s nemeses Desus & Mero chimed in with their humorous analysis. You can Watch the clips below.



