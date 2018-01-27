Video: BROCKHAMPTON Brings Lucky Fan On Stage After Reddit Post About Being At The Concert Alone

BROCKHAMPTON recently had a concert in Atlanta and a loyal fan with username of 2018IsBetterThan2017 aka Larry took the Reddit feed /r/BROCKHAMPTON to get pumped up about the concert and posted his favorite lyrics. He wrote,

“Hey y’all I just moved to Atlanta and don’t know anyone and I’m hoping to Brockhampton concert in 30 minutes. Also no one knows how much I like Brockhampton so I’m pre-turning up by myself. Help me out and post your favorite lyrics.”

During the concert, BROCKHAMPTON started a “Fuck You Larry” chant that started a mosh pit before they brought Larry on stage. For those that are cufused at how this is a good thing, well according to other Reddit user, this is something BROCKHAMPTON and his crew do at concerts when they meey a new friend. They start a “Fuck (insert name here)” chant. Larry was confused at first as well. Writing,



“How does everyone know your name is Larry? The group asked me and I yelled it at them. Then everyone yelled it at them. Then they said f*ck Larry and a mosh pit started. Then I was on the stage”.

one user responded:

“They do that every time they make a new friend. It used to be tradition to chant ‘f*ck Kevin Abstract’ at every concert, and then they would add ‘f*ck (insert name here)’ referring to any other important people at the show. So, that means that you’re part of the team now! Congratulations, and f*ck you Larry!”

Here’s footage of the lucky fan on stage. You can pick up his new project SATURATION III now on iTunes/Google Play.