Tory Lanez has been building the anticipation for his upcoming album Memories Don’t Die. He took to his Instagram account to release a video teaser and the official release date with the message.

“MEMORIES DONT DIE – 3/2 …. 39 DAYS LEFT .. 🎥: @midjordan.”

You can watch the clip below and pick up Memories Don’t Die when it drops on March 2nd.