Teyana Taylor’s New Album Will Be Executive Produced by Kanye West

Teyana Taylor has been working on her upcoming the G.O.O.D. Music album and will be ready to release it soon. She sat down with Oyster Magazine for an interview and spread. During the interview she spoke on her upcoming project saying:

“The album is actually done, just waiting on some minor tweaks and whatever last minute switches or edits and a green light from Kanye and should be good to go. It’s coming in 2018. Mr. West is EP-ing my entire album — you guys will just have to wait and see what magic he’s created!”

You can also catch Teyana in the upcoming film The After Party, along with French Montana, Wiz Khalifa and more.