New Music: Twondon – The Throne By Cyclone - January 24, 2018 Jersey's TwonDon just released a new freestyle over 21 Savage's "Bank Account" a few weeks back. Now he gives fans his new single "The Throne". Produced by Just Sickk. You can download it now on iTunes/Google Play.